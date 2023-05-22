Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 22-27, 1998.

County commission. “The board voted to set aside $188,000 for the purchase of 15.048 acres of land on Bristol Drive. The county hopes to relocate the Iredell County Agricultural Center to the planned site of the Cattle and Livestock Exposition Center, freeing up much needed space around the courthouse.” (5/22)

“Sidney Weisner, director of the Animal Control Department said test results indicated that a calf from a Shinville Road farm was rabid. ‘This is the second calf to have rabies in this county this year. There have been three cases of rabies in calves in the state this year and Iredell has had two of them.’” (5/23)

Photo. “Old Bob’s BBQ recently opened beside Food Lion and CVS Pharmacy on NC115. Pictured are co-owners Robby Earnhardt, Jeff McMahan and Eric Patterson. The business name and recipes honor Patterson’s father, the late Bob Patterson.” (5/24)

“Teams from Iredell-Statesville School’s Automotive Technology Center captured second and third place in the state finals of the Ford /AAA Student Auto Skills National Quality Care Challenge. The team of Jeremy King and Kenneth Dillard earned second place, while Kevin Moore and Nathan Comer placed third.” (5/25)

Obit Esby Lee Griffin, 80. “He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and attended Logan Presbyterian Church. He attended the Iredell County Schools and Fayetteville State University. He was employed with J.C. Steele as a blacksmith.” (5/26)

Ellen Tsumas on South Iredell storm. “‘Six of our trees were knocked down. We have damage worse than when Hurricane Hugo came through.’ Duke Power officials said that as many as 6,000 customers were out of power at one time.” (5/27)

“The Uniwood Division of International Paper is planning a major expansion of its operation. The project will include the construction of a 36,000 square-foot building and the installation of a second manufacturing line to produce more Gatorfoam graphic arts board.” (5/28)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 22-28, 1973.

“The city bond election, originally scheduled for July 3, has been postponed until July 17. The $6.6 million bond issue includes annexation water and sewer bonds, current needs in water and sewer bonds, fire service bonds, airport bonds and recreation bonds.” (5/22)

“Ralph Goforth, a north Iredell farmer, noticed an unusual bird following his tractor. He described the bird’s markings to his wife, Lois, a noted Iredell County scientist and former teacher. Mrs. Goforth identified it as a black bellied plover, a migrating bird which has never been reported in Iredell County before.” (5/23)

Photo. “Workmen are shown erecting the new Belk sign at the company’s new store in the Signal Hill Mall on Tuesday. A big mobile crane was utilized in lifting the new signs into position while workmen attached them to the modern facility.” (5/24)

Rec league slow pitch. “Linwood Howard and Robert Stevenson had three hits each as Garfield Baptist snared a 6-3 win over Western Avenue Baptist I. Ron Boyd with a home run and Paul Messick with three hits led the losers.” (5/25)

Photos. “The new Winn-Dixie Store, with hundreds of parking spaces, will open at Signal Hill Mall Monday. The new store has many novel features. This section includes a gourmet shop, full-scale bakery, restaurant and delicatessen with catering service. About 10 cash registers await the customer so that long lines can be avoided.” (5/26)

Tornadoes? “County agency officials estimated damages at $2.6 million. Mike Courain, director of civil defense, reported ‘eight to 10 house trailers completely destroyed’ in the Olin and Union Grove sections, which was hit the hardest by the storm.” (5/28)

Seventy-five five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May 22-28, 1948.

“If you took off your coat and rolled up your sleeves yesterday it wasn’t because you were buckling down to your work. It was just that the heat was getting to you and you had to have some relief. Piedmont Experiment station reported a high of 91 yesterday.” (5/22)

“Villa Heights Drive-In theater last night began a policy of presenting one show to the public after Sunday night church hours. Cars jammed the drive-in area. The fact that the theater is located outside the city limits permits it to offer Sunday entertainment.” (5/24)

Sunset Hills Bowling Center. “J.F. Goodwin of Sunset Hills community is owner of the new enterprise. The building, which is being constructed of cinder blocks and steel, is 38 by 110 feet in size and will house six new Brunswick alleys of the regulation 70 feet length.” (5/25)

“Private pilots Harold Williams of Statesville and Robert Hicks of the Central community put on a flying demonstration for the kids yesterday at Hicks’ private field in the community. They did take-offs and landings and some acrobatic flying.” (5/26)

“A one-hit pitching performance by Porter of the First Presbyterian team featured the opening game in the girls’ softball league yesterday at the junior high field as the Presbyterians beat Broad Street Methodist, 11-4. Mills and Sherrill led the Presbyterians at bat while Allison topped the Methodist.” (5/27)

“Two statues which will grace the entranceway to the Federal court are being erected today in the Federal Building here. The figures are called ‘Defend Freedom’ and ‘Free Men Prosper.’ The sculptor was Sahl Swarz, who received the contract in 1941 while he was still in the army. Work began on them in 1946 after he left the service. He is here today erecting them.” (5/28)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

May 24 and 28, 1923.

Grand jury looks at fire safety in the schools. “The High school building at Troutman has an auditorium on the second floor and has only one exit through a five-foot door and down a winding wooden staircase to the outlet on the ground floor. We recommend that the building be completed according to plans and specification before the school year begins.” (5/24)

“Mr. Charles Daniel Moore died suddenly, yesterday evening, at his home on Davie avenue, death resulting from a heart attack. Mr. Moore went to the barn about 7:30 o’clock after which he intended to attend the Chautauqua. Mrs. Moore went to the back door to call him and announce her readiness to go. Receiving no response, she went to the barn and found Mr. Moore, lying on his face, in front of the barn door.” (5/24)

“The Russian Cathedral Choir and Mr. John Temple Graves, in his lecture ‘Armageddon,’ were the Chautauqua attractions Friday afternoon and evening for the grownups, and Edgar Bergen, ventriloquist and cartoonist, for the children that afternoon.” (5/28)

“Mr. F.T, Meacham left Friday morning for Raleigh to attend the alumni reception in connection with the State college commencement. Mr. Meacham will be in charge of the alumni barbeque, which is a feature of the meeting.” (5/28)

Loray. “The rains this past week have kept the farmers out of their crops. Some would have thinned their cotton if it had not been too wet. Most of our good housewives have had dinners from their gardens such as strawberries, peas, cabbage, etc.” (5/28)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

May 24 and 27, 1898.

“The construction force which is putting up the telephone line between Charlotte and Statesville is at work in town and the line will be in operation in a few days. The telephone office will be in Tunstall’s drug store. The system will not be connected with the local exchange but will be purely for long distance business—for Charlotte and intermediate points.” (5/24)

“No steps have yet been taken toward the building of the hospital here for which the late Rev. A.S. Billingsley bequeathed the sum of $5,000. We trust that the matter will be given the attention and encouragement it deserves.” (5/24)

“Mr. Jas. Harbin went to Raleigh last week to visit the soldier boys. He was expected to return but did not and it is understood that he has enlisted.” (5/24)

“Late yesterday evening Capt. R.H. Alexander, of the colored company, received a telegram ordering him to organize his company to 100 men and elect officers. The company already has or did have eighty men enrolled. The company will meet in the court house Saturday night for the purpose of completing its organization.” (5/27)

“The Soldier’s Aid Society sent its first box of good things to the Blues last evening. To be accurate there was expressed to them one box, which weighed several hundred pounds, three barrels and a box of tobacco. The box and barrel contained about everything a hungry man would wish for. The next box will contain hospital supplies and necessaries.” (5/27)

Telephone news. “It is probable that a line from Taylorsville to Statesville will soon be constructed by a stock company of Taylorsville people.” (5/27)