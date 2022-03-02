Related to this story
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.