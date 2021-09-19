Lake Norman's particularly beautiful during a hurricane

I sat outside with a stiff drink in what felt like a jungle and watched the rain watering my girlfriend’s exotic plant collection. The road was quiet, the streetlights ached to come on with the darkness blanketing the neighborhood with a shade of mulberry purple, though it wasn’t yet eventide. It was still too soon for the lights to come on, and too early really to be drinking at all for that matter.

While the rest of the country was drowning in Noah’s art-like floodwaters, the skies from Mooresville to Statesville, though heavy with swirling grays, were quite beautiful, especially over Lake Norman. I gazed at the water. It looked exotic, patches of green and purple water, changing color depending on the angle of the variable gusts of wind. With the rain came a drop in temperatures to more of a civilized reading on the thermometer. It has been a sultry August into September and only the insane or those with thin blood can handle it for any stretch of time. And I am one of them.