Lake Norman sweeps both games against Statesville

The Lake Norman Wildcats swept the Statesville Greyhounds on Tuesday night.

The final score in the boys game was 83-57 and the 75-26 in the girls matchup.

The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Greyhounds 23-5 in the first quarter and by the end of the half, led 57-15. The Wildcats scored 18 for the rest of the game while holding the Hounds to 11.

In the boys game, the Greyhounds kept pace with the Wildcats through the first half. The Wildcats were up 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and the Hounds put 17 up in the second quarter while holding the Wildcats to 14 for a half-time score of 31-29.

During the second half, the Wildcats put up 52 points while holding the Hounds to 28 for the final of 83-57.