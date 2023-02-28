On Saturday at 9 a.m., everyone is invited to a three-hour discovery hike, romping through the wildlands of Lake Norman State Park.

Participants will meet at the entrance to the Lake Norman State Park Visitors Center. The hike will go off-trail and will be led by a retired N.C. State Park ranger.

Participants will walk to a rocky ridge near the entrance of the park and discuss the forest plants that inhabit this unique area.

This free hike is sponsored by the Friends of Lake Norman State Park, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the educational outreach, natural resource protection and recreational operations of Lake Norman State Park.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes for this moderately strenuous walk in the wild.

Lake Norman State Park is at 759 State Park Road, Troutman.

For more information, call or text Greg at 919-215-7170.