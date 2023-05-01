The Friends of Lake Norman State Park is hosting a cabin dedication on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Family Campground.

The ceremony will be held to name the park’s six cabins.

FLANO will be spreading wildflower seeds on the new wildflower walkway, which is located where the old family camp bathhouse was. FLANO will also pass out wildflower seeds to take home.

This will also be an opportunity to learn about FLANO by staying for the group’s annual meeting.

Other events in May include:

Hike with a Ranger on May 14 from 10-11 a.m. This will be an eighth of a mile hike on the Alder Trail. There is a limit of 15 people.

Fishy Friends will be presented on May 15 from 10-11 a.m. Try your luck fishing with a ranger at the Swim Beach fishing pier. All bait and tackle are provided. All ages are welcome. Call the Visitor’s Center at 704-528-6350 to reserve a spot. There is a limit of 10 participants.

Kayaking 101 is scheduled for May 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As part of National Safe Boating Week, certified ACA kayak, canoe and safety instructors are volunteering to offer an opportunity for these classes. The cost is $15. Scan the QR code to register.

On May 21, Bird Bingo is planned from 1-2 p.m. Walk around the park lake with a ranger and try to identify the birds on a bingo sheet. If you get bingo, you will receive a free boat rental. There is a limit of 10 participants.