Lake Norman State Park will host several upcoming programs ranging from a scavenger hunt to a slightly haunted hike to a gingerbread house competition.

The following programs are planned:

Spring Scavenger Hunt — March 18-19, all day. A self-led scavenger hunt and visitors can pick up information at the front desk.

Once they find all the items on the list, they will show pictures to a park staff member and receive a free boat rental or free swim pass coupon for 2023.

Reopening of Lake Shore Reroute — April 1 at 10 a.m. The trail opening ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. The Tarheel Trailblazers and FLANO (Friends of Lake Norman State Park) will be present. Freebies will be handed out. After the ceremony, a ranger-led hike will take visitors on the new rerouted portion of the trail. Bring water and wear closed-toed shoes. Meet at the Lake Shore Trail Head.

Star Party — April 21, July 21 and Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Amateur Astronomers are coming out to the swim beach parking lot to show visitors the stars through their telescopes. FLANO will be there and a few crafts will be available for kids. Meet at the swim beach.

The rain dates will be the following Saturdays.

S’mores with Ranger — Aug. 10. Details will be announced at a later date. Call the Visitor Center for more information.

Girl Scouts in Parks — Sept 10. FLANO will offer a Year of the Trail-themed program to local Girl Scouts. More information will be released closer to the date.

National Public Lands Day — Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Join FLANO and Lake Norman State Park rangers in giving back to the park. They will be working on improving the trails in honor of the Year of the Trail.

FLANO’s Slightly Haunted Hike — Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. Come out to collect candy and go on a nocturnal animal hike. Dressing up is encouraged. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Gingerbread House Competition — First week of December. Sign up to show off your gingerbread house-making skills at FLANO.

All houses will be voted on by park visitors and on display for a week at the Visitor Center. It’s free to enter and winners will receive a prize.

For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 704-528-6350 and keep up to date on happenings at the park at ncparks.gov.