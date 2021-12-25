Lake Norman Shrine Club holding Christmas tree pickup

The Lake Norman Shrine Club will be picking up Christmas trees Dec. 27 through Jan. 8 and the trees will be dropped in Lake Norman to enhance the fishing habitat.

The pickup areas are Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville.

The The Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists will be dropping the trees into the lake.

To schedule a pickup, text 919-548-2213 or email lknshrineclub@gmail.com and include your name, address, tree size and pickup date. Please remove all lights, ornaments and stands and place the tree outside on the scheduled pickup date.

The Shrine Club is asking for a $20 donation, but any donation is welcome with all proceeds going to the Shriners Hospital. Payments can be made via Venmo, by cash or check.