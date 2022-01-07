 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Norman Regional welcomes first baby of 2022
Lake Norman Regional

Lake Norman Regional welcomes first baby of 2022

1-9 LNRMC welcomes baby

Pictured with mom and baby are, from left, Charlene, RN; Tiffani, RN; Morgan, RN; Mom Alisha and baby Gabriel; Brittany, ST, Sherril, RN; and Tracy, RN.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year. Baby Gabriel and mother Alisha, Iredell County residents, are the recipients of a special, commemorative baby bag filled with all sorts of goodies from the Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The staff and administration of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center extend warmest congratulations to the family. 

