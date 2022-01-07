Lake Norman Regional welcomes first baby of 2022

Support Local Journalism
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year. Baby Gabriel and mother Alisha, Iredell County residents, are the recipients of a special, commemorative baby bag filled with all sorts of goodies from the Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The staff and administration of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center extend warmest congratulations to the family.
