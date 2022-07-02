 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Norman Regional Volunteer Auxiliary presents scholarship

South Iredell graduate Brooklyn Ford received a scholarship from the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary.

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has awarded its 2022 scholarship to Brooklyn Ford, a 2022 graduate of South Iredell High School. She received a $600 scholarship and will be attending the University of South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C., to pursue a pharmacy degree.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions. The Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship is based on academic achievement, commitment to pursuing a health care career, and financial need.

The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary contributes to the Mooresville/Lake Norman community each year. The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year. If you would like more information regarding the Volunteer Auxiliary or are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to oncology and advanced surgical services. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman is owned in part by physicians.

