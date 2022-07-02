Lake Norman Regional Volunteer Auxiliary presents scholarship

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has awarded its 2022 scholarship to Brooklyn Ford, a 2022 graduate of South Iredell High School. She received a $600 scholarship and will be attending the University of South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C., to pursue a pharmacy degree.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions. The Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship is based on academic achievement, commitment to pursuing a health care career, and financial need.

The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary contributes to the Mooresville/Lake Norman community each year. The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year. If you would like more information regarding the Volunteer Auxiliary or are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.