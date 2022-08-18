Lake Norman physician: Five hours of moderate exercise a week can help ward off cancer

Only five hours a week of moderate exercise could help ward off a cancer diagnosis. A study published by Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine, found strong evidence correlating physical activity to lower rates of cancer and other chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Using self-reported data from 600,000 U.S. adults, the observational study estimates that more than 46,000 cancer cases could be avoided each year through regular physical activity. The study found lower rates of common cancers such as stomach, breast and colon in Americans 30 years or older who exercised 300 minutes, or five hours each week.

“Incorporating regular physical activity into your everyday lifestyle can benefit your general health in both the short and long terms if made part of your daily routine” Dr. Nicole Gyasi, a family medicine physician, said. “Exercise as simple as brisk walking, biking, or even housework can help improve your health and reduce your risk of developing a chronic condition like cancer.”

The National Cancer Institute also reports strong evidence linking high levels of physical activity to lower risk of cancers thanks to the biological effects it has on the body. Exercise can help improve the immune system and help prevent obesity and high blood levels of insulin which are all risk factors for cancer.

Beyond exercise, there are other lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer. Avoid tobacco and secondhand smoke to reduce the chance of developing lung or throat cancer. Consider limiting alcohol to one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less per day for men to avoid cancers like liver and kidney. Reduce the risk of skin cancer by limiting exposure to ultraviolet rays. When outside, wear sunscreen and cover any exposed skin with clothing, hats and sunglasses.

“Even little increases in physical activity throughout the day could have a significant impact on your long-term health. We must take advantage of this opportunity for our body and health” Gyasi said.

