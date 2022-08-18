 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lake Norman physician: Five hours of moderate exercise a week can help ward off cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

Only five hours a week of moderate exercise could help ward off a cancer diagnosis. A study published by Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine, found strong evidence correlating physical activity to lower rates of cancer and other chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Using self-reported data from 600,000 U.S. adults, the observational study estimates that more than 46,000 cancer cases could be avoided each year through regular physical activity. The study found lower rates of common cancers such as stomach, breast and colon in Americans 30 years or older who exercised 300 minutes, or five hours each week.

“Incorporating regular physical activity into your everyday lifestyle can benefit your general health in both the short and long terms if made part of your daily routine” Dr. Nicole Gyasi, a family medicine physician, said. “Exercise as simple as brisk walking, biking, or even housework can help improve your health and reduce your risk of developing a chronic condition like cancer.”

People are also reading…

The National Cancer Institute also reports strong evidence linking high levels of physical activity to lower risk of cancers thanks to the biological effects it has on the body. Exercise can help improve the immune system and help prevent obesity and high blood levels of insulin which are all risk factors for cancer.

Beyond exercise, there are other lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer. Avoid tobacco and secondhand smoke to reduce the chance of developing lung or throat cancer. Consider limiting alcohol to one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less per day for men to avoid cancers like liver and kidney. Reduce the risk of skin cancer by limiting exposure to ultraviolet rays. When outside, wear sunscreen and cover any exposed skin with clothing, hats and sunglasses.

“Even little increases in physical activity throughout the day could have a significant impact on your long-term health. We must take advantage of this opportunity for our body and health” Gyasi said.

To find a physician or learn how to incorporate more physical activity into your lifestyle, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com or call 704-660-4000.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration sent directly to your inbox. Visit lnrmcC.com to sign up.

Sources:

Nicole Gyasi MD.jpg

Gyasi

Dr. Nicole Gyasi is a member of the medical staff of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to people throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off Interstate 77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services, from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to advanced surgical services. For information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit lnrmc.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New council gets down to business

New council gets down to business

After the pomp and circumstance of swearing in the new city council in Statesville, it was time to get down to business for the old and new me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya presidential election: Ruto responds to Odinga's rejection of victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert