Lake Norman Humane is hosting Fur in Flight on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Troutman ESC Park.

There will be three shows that feature the Disc-Connected Canines, a team of rescue dogs that have been groomed to be World Frisbee Dog Champions.

The team has had five different world champion dogs in the past seven years alone. This family fun event will include a presentation by the town of Mooresville’s K-9 team, inflatables for the kids, and vendors. Food and drink will be available from The Bus Stop Food Truck, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

Lake Norman Humane is a 501c3 nonprofit the purpose of which is to help the plight of homeless pets in and around the community. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome pets that are in need. They fight euthanasia as it is often the outcome of many unwanted animals; many of them being sick, injured, and/or abused. All cats, dogs, kittens and puppies the organization cares for are spayed or neutered in an effort to help control the pet overpopulation problem in the area. They go through an extreme effort to make sure all pets are healthy and ready to live in a new home before they are adopted.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with tours ending 30 minutes prior to closing.

Fur in Flight is open and free to the public through the generosity of sponsors: Lake Norman Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram, Carolina Customs and the Abigail Grace Tsumas Foundation. Lake Norman Humane expressed its thanks to the town of Troutman.

Furry friends are welcome if they are up-to-date on their vaccinations, on a leash, and get along with other dogs. Bring a chair to use while enjoying the show.

Troutman ESC Park is located at 338 North Ave., Troutman.

For more information, email Events@LakeNormanHumane.org.