Lake Norman Elementary opens new outdoor fitness center

After witnessing it’s construction and waiting patiently for it to officially open, the students at Lake Norman Elementary will finally get to use their new outdoor fitness center and playground.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our community,” Nichole Tilley, principal of LNE, said. “I’m very happy and proud of our Dolphin community.”

The outdoor fitness center, made possible thanks to a donation from NASCAR Technical Institute and the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, will be utilized by Lake Norman Elementary as both a playground for recess and an area for P.E. classes to be held outdoors.

The area, which includes a multitude of obstacle course-like fixtures, reminds students of some of the popular extreme obstacle course shows they see on television.

“One kid asked me, ‘Mrs. Tilley, when is the Ninja Warrior course opening?’,” Tilley said to laughter from the gathered crowd. “I said ‘Well, it’s not a Ninja Warrior course’ and she said ‘It’s preparing us for Ninja Warrior’.

“So, if that sparks just one little bit of interest in a child, we’re doing something right.”