The Lake Norman Copperheads and Statesville Owls are sporting nearly identical records, and along with the Mooresville Spinners are on top of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League standings.

The Copperheads jumped into a nearly three-way tie for first place with a 5-4 win over the Owls Saturday at West Iredell High School.

The Mooresville Spinners and Statesville Owls share records of 10-7. After Saturday’s victory, the Copperheads stand at 10-6

The Copperheads opened the scoring Saturday with one run in the top of the fourth. They added two runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

The Owls briefly took the lead with a four-run seventh inning, but the Copperheads’ two runs in the eighth gave them the lead for good.

Andrew Hazell got the win on the mound and Nick Soller notched a save. Cam Wall took the loss for the Owls.

The Copperheads scored the five runs on six hits and committed four errors. The Owls collected seven hits,

The two teams will face off again Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cox Mill High School.