CHARLOTTE—Spring Break is under way for Iredell-Statesville Schools, but members of the Lake Norman girls basketball team won’t be leaving town for a week’s vacation.

No complaints from the Wildcats, though.

“I would like to go to the beach, but being in contention for the state championship is even better,” senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams said with a big smile.

Lake Norman defeated Charlotte Catholic 60-54 on Saturday at Providence High School to capture the 4A West Regional championship, improve to 31-0 and punch its ticket to the March 11 4A state title game.

“(We’re) going to prepare (this week),” Lewis-Williams said. “We’ll definitely be practicing to get ready.

“It’s such a special moment,” she added, when asked about claiming the first regional title for Lake Norman girls basketball. “(Winning this game) wasn’t our goal—our goal is the state championship.”

The Wildcats’ historic victory, coming against Charlotte Catholic (25-7), happened in their first appearance in the regional final.

“Incredible,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said. “This is the best group to come through this school.”

Outcome hanging in the balance

Lewis-Williams stole the show, finishing with 35 points and 15 rebounds. She didn’t disappear in crunch time.

Charlotte Catholic clawed back from a nine-point halftime deficit and a 10-point hole late in the third quarter to take a one-point lead twice in the fourth quarter.

The game was knotted at 54 with less than 2 minutes to play. The Wildcats had possession near their bench coming out of a timeout. The inbound play led to a Lewis-Williams driving layup with 1:40 left.

Lake Norman spread the floor and let Lewis-Williams attack the basket again moments later. She scored in traffic to make it 58-54 with 42 seconds remaining.

Asked about putting her team on her back on those pivotal possessions, Lewis-Williams said, “Big players step up in big moments. … I knew my team was counting on me. I think it’s just the will to win.”

The Cougars committed two turnovers down the stretch before Samantha Shehan’s jumper on a feed from Lewis-Williams put the finishing touches on a monumental win for the program.

Slow out of the gate

Lake Norman lost 48-41 to Charlotte Catholic last year in the regional semifinals.

Despite beating Catholic 62-40 in a holiday tournament this season, it looked like the Cougars might have the Wildcats’ number in the playoffs again, at least early.

Gracyn Gough canned 3-pointers on Catholic’s first two possessions. It was 10-0 midway through the first quarter before Alexis Shehan drained a 15-footer to get the Wildcats on the board.

The Wildcats closed the opening period on a 15-2 run.

“We’ve been in that situation before,” Graham said of digging a hole. “We’re able to fight back.”

The game was tied at 23 with 3:55 left in the second quarter. Lake Norman scored nine of the last 11 points in the period to lead 34-25 at halftime.

GUARDING A GIANT

The Wildcats tried to neutralize Catholic 6-foot-5 post player Blanca Thomas.

Thomas didn’t get many easy baskets in the paint. Alexis Shehan spent a lot of time defending in front of her, and Lake Norman looked to give Alexis backside defensive help.

“She did well,” Lewis-Williams said. “That’s a massive task for a sophomore, and she’s giving up about six inches (in height) to (Thomas).”

The Cougars center finished with 20 points, 10 in each half.

OTHER STATS

Samantha Shehan scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Her sister, Alexis, added 10 points.

Gough finished with 13 points for Catholic, which lost in the regional final for the second straight year. Aniyah Scales added nine points on three made 3s.

UP NEXT

Lake Norman advanced to play Panther Creek (28-4) of Cary in the 4A state championship game March 11. The Catamounts beat Hillside (25-4) 61-56 in the East Regional final on Saturday.

The state championship will be held at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Game time is noon.

BOX SCORE

Charlotte Catholic;12;13;18;11—54

Lake Norman;15;19;13;13—60

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC (54): Blanca Thomas 20, Gracyn Gough 13, Scales 9, Fava 6, McArdle 4, McKain 2.

LAKE NORMAN (60): Kirsten Lewis-Williams 35, Samantha Shehan 13, Alexis Shehan 10, Rhyne 2.