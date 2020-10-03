 Skip to main content
Lake Norman breast health nurse navitgator earns re-certification
Lake Norman breast health nurse navitgator earns re-certification

tina hunter.jpg

Tina Hunter recently received re-certification as a Certified Breast Care Nurse. Hunter is the breast health nurse navigator at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Tina Hunter, MSN, RN, CBCN, R.T.(R), breast health nurse navigator at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, has recently received recertification as a Certified Breast Care Nurse (CBCN®), a nationally-accredited breast care certification exclusively available to nurses that validates the specialized knowledge they have for the practice of breast care nursing.

The initial breast care certification exam tested competence in prevention/detection, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and end of life care. Hunter’s successful reaccreditation demonstrates she has the necessary knowledge to competently practice within the specialty of breast care nursing. For more information on the breast health nurse navigator at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit: https://www.lnrmc.com/breast-imaging-diagnostic-imaging.

