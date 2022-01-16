Lake Norman area prepares for snowfall

It has been such a weird year with news regularly coming out of the medical field with coronavirus and the omicron spinoff. The business world kept making headlines with remote work strategies evolving to keep companies afloat and people at work. Even other industries like the travel industry faced challenges with this ban and that restriction. So it was only fitting that the world of meteorology would feel left out, so it has been brought to our attention that Lake Norman can soon expect a legendary snowfall.

Local reports have indicated that a “strong storm system could bring considerable snow to the Lake Norman area!” We have a few neighbors that cheer the news, a few northern transplants that groan, but most everyone else just chuckles, “yeah right,” they bark. We know that it is a stretch that any significant snowfall coming to the area is as likely as stumbling into BTS eating at Poke Bowl, but it makes for an edgy broadcast.

Lake Norman gets an “average,” snowfall of maybe three inches. Above the Mason-Dixon line that isn’t even enough for a 2-hour delay in most elementary schools. The average snowfall for the United States is 27.8 inches. And even in some of those places, unless it snows for two weeks straight, it’s barely a cliff note.

