Lake Norman area prepares for snowfall

It has been such a weird year with news regularly coming out of the medical field with coronavirus and the omicron spinoff. The business world kept making headlines with remote work strategies evolving to keep companies afloat and people at work. Even other industries like the travel industry faced challenges with this ban and that restriction. So it was only fitting that the world of meteorology would feel left out, so it has been brought to our attention that Lake Norman can soon expect a legendary snowfall.
Local reports have indicated that a “strong storm system could bring considerable snow to the Lake Norman area!” We have a few neighbors that cheer the news, a few northern transplants that groan, but most everyone else just chuckles, “yeah right,” they bark. We know that it is a stretch that any significant snowfall coming to the area is as likely as stumbling into BTS eating at Poke Bowl, but it makes for an edgy broadcast.
Lake Norman gets an “average,” snowfall of maybe three inches. Above the Mason-Dixon line that isn’t even enough for a 2-hour delay in most elementary schools. The average snowfall for the United States is 27.8 inches. And even in some of those places, unless it snows for two weeks straight, it’s barely a cliff note.
But who am I to shatter anyone’s positive thoughts? Let it snow, take the kids out sledding and ice skating. Half the homes in Lake Norman probably don’t even own a sled, and the kids will wind up on cookie sheets, going 60 mph for like five seconds on someone’s front yard on Pecan Hills Drive. Most active skiers I have talked to in the area go to Appalachian Ski Mountain because they have the “best powder-like snow.” This is important if you are a serious sledder, skier, or snowboarder. Nothing good can come from a wet and slushy sledding experience but a broken leg, frost-nipped knees, and a discouraged spirit.
I spent the first 16 years of my life shoveling slush-wet Croton on Hudson, New York snow, a stone’s throw from Yankee Stadium, as well as sledding in it, so I know what I am talking about. For those of you that aren’t familiar with the technique for locating a quality hill during heavy flake snow, just follow the echoes or shouts of glee because only young people who are sledding will be giddy over a landscape blanketed in treacherous and frigid snowfall.
Did you know that people have been sledding since 103 B.C.? Supposedly, during the Cimbric War between the Romans and the Germanic Tribes (113 – 101 B.C.), the Romans were caught by surprise by the Cimbri when they crossed the Northern Italian Alps using sleds. Sleds back then, you can only imagine, were far different than today.
There are numerous models of good sleds out there, including the UFO flying saucer and the Sonic snow tube. More traditionalists will use the Shinola Toboggan or the Flexible Flyer Metal Runner, but mercy to anyone that gets caught in one of their paths. There is the Jet Ice Fishing sled, the pull sled, and cushion set for the parvenus out there, but no doubt there is a vehicle of fun for all personalities, shapes and sizes. The sledding and winter experience is a time of creating great memories or lifelong PTSD and when it comes to that fluffy frozen feathery flake you either adore them or you wholly hate them.
In Iredell County, the largest one-day snowfall took place on March 2, 1927, when 20 inches of snow turned Lake Norman east of Statesville into a winter wonderland. In 1902, Mecklenburg County experienced 14 inches. Kids today would be beside themselves and, who knows, maybe Lake Norman is looking at something similar in the forthcoming storm and new records will be set! We all wait with anticipation to see what this new climate will bring, especially the kids.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.