Lack of competitive pay makes retaining personnel difficult for Iredell County government

How to address it will be the challenge the county faces going forward. The county’s low tax rate is often spoken of as a selling point for attracting people and businesses and raising taxes has been something the board of commissioners has looked to avoid. And judging from public comments at previous meetings, a raise in Iredell County’s tax rates have been something that would likely come with political costs as well.

“We’re not going to raise the taxes,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “So that’s the threshold, right? So you have to look at all the needs and wants.”

While raising compensation for employees, regardless of whether a tax increase would be needed, comes with its own challenges. Salary compensation can affect morale as newer employee pay quickly catches up with veterans on the staff, as well as between high and low skill workers. That is a problem the county has had before.

“It took us years to dig us out of that hole,” Mull said during the meeting.