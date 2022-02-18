Lack of competitive pay makes retaining personnel difficult for Iredell County government

The whims of the employment market have been felt in the Iredell County government as the county’s turnover rate jumped to 18.89% in 2021. There are 71 full-time job openings with 47 of those job openings in public safety as of Thursday.
Retaining, and recruiting, employees were the most talked about subject of both days at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners Fall and Winter Planning Retreat at the Iredell County Agricultural Center.
County Manager Beth Mull said with the market changes, many caused directly and indirectly by COVID-19, Iredell County isn’t competitive anymore when it comes to compensating staff, which makes recruiting and retaining workers harder.
David Hill, a management analyst with Piedmont Triad Regional Council, highlighted that fact in his presentation to the county and explained his recommendations on how to address it. The estimated cost is $6 million to get the county government’s pay competitive with the local market.
“We need to make sure we’re paying our staff, retaining our staff, and not replacing the staff we’ve already trained. Our No. 1 priority is the market study to get us competitive. If we can do that, it will help us in our recruitment efforts,” Mull said.
Retirements from Iredell County government have remained stable over the last five years. While turnover dipped in 2020 to 10.27%, it had been in an upward trend over the past five years.
How to address it will be the challenge the county faces going forward. The county’s low tax rate is often spoken of as a selling point for attracting people and businesses and raising taxes has been something the board of commissioners has looked to avoid. And judging from public comments at previous meetings, a raise in Iredell County’s tax rates have been something that would likely come with political costs as well.
“We’re not going to raise the taxes,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “So that’s the threshold, right? So you have to look at all the needs and wants.”
While raising compensation for employees, regardless of whether a tax increase would be needed, comes with its own challenges. Salary compensation can affect morale as newer employee pay quickly catches up with veterans on the staff, as well as between high and low skill workers. That is a problem the county has had before.
“It took us years to dig us out of that hole,” Mull said during the meeting.
But the devil is in the details, in many ways. There appeared to be a general agreement among the commissioners that all employee pay needed to be competitive. There was some debate on how that would be done. Houpe and fellow commissioner Marvin Norman had concerns about the particulars of which positions would receive raises, putting their focus toward a group that could be broadly defined as first responders, law enforcement and social workers.
And while exactly how that will be done wasn’t hammered out before the meeting was adjourned on Friday, there appeared to be a commitment to resolving the issue in the coming weeks.
“Prioritizing,” Commissioner Melissa Neader said. “People are our priority. We have incredible staff who manage their departments down to the penny. We need to make sure we keep them.”
