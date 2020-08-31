Labor Day schedule for City of Statesville announced

City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Here's the information on the revised garbage and recycling schedule for Sept. 7-11.
The revised schedule for residential routes will be as follows: Monday’s route will run on Tuesday, Sept. 8; Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run on Wednesday, Sept. 9; Thursday and Friday routes will operate on the same schedule.
The revised schedule for commercial businesses with garbage cans or rollout containers is: Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday; the rest of the week will operate on a regular schedule.
STATESVILLE LEISURE POOL: The Statesville Leisure Pool will be open Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5-6 and on Labor Day, Sept. 7. The pool will close for the season after Sept. 7.
CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Because of the Labor Day holiday, the regularly scheduled City Council meeting for Sept. 7 has been canceled. City Council will have one meeting in September on Monday, Sept. 21.
STATESVILLE ABC: The Statesville ABC stores will be closed on Labor Day.
