Kyle Bell named assistant chief for Statesville Fire Department

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman has named Capt. Kyle Bell as the new assistant fire chief.

Bell’s major responsibility will be to serve as the Statesville Fire Department’s training and safety officer.

An Iredell County native, Bell has been with the department for more than 15 years.

“Kyle has done an outstanding job with the various tasks he has been responsible for throughout his career,” Weatherman said in the announcement. “He has proven himself to be an exceptional trainer and leader, and I know he will do a great job at working with our firefighters and strengthening our department.”

The department has been without a dedicated training officer for a number of years, and Weatherman said that he was pleased when the position was approved in the last budget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The safety/training position will be a great benefit to our department,” he said. “When we get new recruits, we will have a designated person to work with them directly. We will have someone to mainstream our training program and coordinate our certifications.”