Kutteh family creates endowed gifts that support Mitchell students

The family of Hanna and Ann Kutteh has made the charitable decision to establish two endowed gifts to Mitchell Community College in the amount of $660,000 to create two funding opportunities: one that will assist students in workforce development programs and one that will support students through the Office of Student Services

“After our mother and father passed away, my siblings and I wanted to honor their memories in a significant way. We kept coming back to Mitchell Community College, where mom and dad were actively involved. Dad started his medical career here at the old Davis Hospital, when they first came to Statesville in 1950,” Costi Kutteh said in a joint statement on behalf of his siblings Billy, Bobby and Elaine. Kutteh has served on the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees since 2017.

From the gifts, a workforce development scholarship will be available to aid students interested in enrolling in career and technical programs at Mitchell. The student support gift will assist students who have immediate needs that might potentially prevent them from having a successful experience while at the college.

“We thought there was no better way to honor our parents and an outstanding institution than through this gift, which will allow more students to enjoy the quality education that Mitchell Community College provides,” Kutteh said.

In gratitude of the generous gifts, the college will name the Health Sciences Building in honor of Hanna and Ann Kutteh. The building was constructed where the former Davis Hospital once stood and served the community. Mitchell’s Health Sciences Building continues a legacy of providing health care education for Iredell County, and the addition of the endowed gift extends that legacy forward.

“These two gifts will support student success here at Mitchell. The workforce development scholarship will lay a foundation for students aspiring to pursue promising career paths. In turn, the student support gift will allow the college to continue to assist students who may have no other way to make-ends-meet, helping them on a path to excel while at Mitchell,” said Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College, as he acknowledged the Kutteh family’s generosity.

To date, the Kuttehs have contributed a combined total of $750,000 to the college.

“The college would like to thank the Kuttehs for their kindness. These gifts will leave a lasting impact on Mitchell students for years to come,” Brewer said.