Kruger Brothers to perform at Monticello United Methodist Church's 75th anniversary celebration

Monticello Methodist Church was organized Sept. 15, 1946, when a group of Methodists responded to a call and established a new church in the Monticello area of west Statesville. Their grassroots response to the call created a community of Jesus followers, who wanted to share the love and grace of God and make a lasting investment in the neighborhood and beyond.

They began gathering and worshipping at the Monticello School and envisioned building a church facility for the growing congregation. As part of their creative efforts in spiritual giving and in preparing to build a church facility, they started a collection of Monticello nickels and invited the church to save their nickels as an offering. With faithfulness and fortitude, Monticello not only built the original facility on N.C. 90 but many years later built a new facility at the current location just down the street on Island Ford Road.

After 75 years of loving commitment to mission and ministry, Monticello United Methodist Church remains deeply rooted in the Monticello area and strongly connected to the wider community. In a 75th anniversary season, Monticello United Methodist Church is celebrating and invites the community to celebrate as well.

