Knowledge of common scams can help keep friends, family safe

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, or any other agency will never contact you on the phone and request any money from you, particularly gift cards, pre-paid cards or ask to have money wired to us. If you have any doubt the call may be a scam, hang up immediately, and call the agency at a number you know is legitimate.

A good rule of thumb if you are contacted on the phone is to always keep your personal information private. This includes your name, address, debit card numbers, any financial account numbers, and especially, your Social Security number.

False Apple, Amazon or Google employees. Recently the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has received reports involving Apple or Google employees contacting citizens. They claim your account has been compromised. This “employee” will tell you they need your username, password, and other personal information to verify the account. The “employee” will then want you to pay off a debt involving an unpaid balance. They will direct you to purchase a gift card from a local store, and call them back so you can provide them card numbers over the phone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few additional safety reminders: