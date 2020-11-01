Knowledge is where you find it

No, “etymology” is the study of word origins, not the study of insects; that’s “entomology.” People get the two words confused.

To continue, now and then you come across things you had not known, that make you stop and think. Recently, I came across the origin of three words, three words that you and I might use in everyday conversation. Two of the words, “smith” and “museum,” were in a 1964 book by Eric Sloane, “A Museum of Early American Tools.” The third word, “armoire,” was used on the PBS TV program “Antiques Road Show.”

Besides being the surname of a good number of people in the United States, the word “smith” is also an occupation. Probably when you hear the word your mind generates a picture of a bearded, muscular man standing before an anvil, hammering away at a horseshoe or other piece of metal: a blacksmith.

The “black” part of “blacksmith” has nothing to do with the person’s race, although of whatever race the smithy might be, he (or she) might appear dark because of dirt and smoke involved with that occupation. Actually, the black part refers to the metal, usually iron, which is dark. A person working with brighter-hued metals, such as gold or silver, would be a goldsmith or a silversmith.