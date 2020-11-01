Knowledge is where you find it

No, “etymology” is the study of word origins, not the study of insects; that’s “entomology.” People get the two words confused.
To continue, now and then you come across things you had not known, that make you stop and think. Recently, I came across the origin of three words, three words that you and I might use in everyday conversation. Two of the words, “smith” and “museum,” were in a 1964 book by Eric Sloane, “A Museum of Early American Tools.” The third word, “armoire,” was used on the PBS TV program “Antiques Road Show.”
Besides being the surname of a good number of people in the United States, the word “smith” is also an occupation. Probably when you hear the word your mind generates a picture of a bearded, muscular man standing before an anvil, hammering away at a horseshoe or other piece of metal: a blacksmith.
The “black” part of “blacksmith” has nothing to do with the person’s race, although of whatever race the smithy might be, he (or she) might appear dark because of dirt and smoke involved with that occupation. Actually, the black part refers to the metal, usually iron, which is dark. A person working with brighter-hued metals, such as gold or silver, would be a goldsmith or a silversmith.
You probably knew all this. The part I hadn’t thought about is that the word “smith” comes from the same root as “smite,” meaning to hit something, an apt description of what the smith does with a hammer to a piece of iron on the anvil. A smith or smithy was a person who smote the heck out of hunks of stubborn metal. You might be familiar with the History Channel TV program, “Forged in Fire.” They do a lot of smiting — and sweating — on that show.
The second word, “museum” also came from Mr. Sloane’s book. When I hear “museum,” I usually think of a nice air-conditioned building with rooms of displays of artifacts or fossils in glass cases or perhaps collections of framed paintings on the walls. I had not really given any thought to the origins of the word, “museum.” I have heard the story that someone’s child suggested that “museum” should be changed to “you-see-‘em,” as that is where you can do that to art or antiques or fossils. Good suggestion.
In Mr. Sloan’s book — his fourth of more than 40 — he suggests that rather than just seeing what is on display, the real purpose of the museum is to cause us to reflect, that is, ponder or consider that which we are viewing, i.e. to “muse” about the objects.
For instance, say you are in a museum and see a really nice example of pottery, perhaps a Greek amphora, a type of vase, finely made and beautifully proportioned. Seeing the vase might cause you to reflect, to muse, on the civilization that produced it several thousand years ago. This, in turn, might lead one to realize that there were people in antiquity who were just as smart and talented as there are in our 21st century culture.
If you are a viewer of “Antiques Road Show,” you probably already know who the brothers Leigh and Leslie Keno are. Frequently appearing on the PBS program, the twins, now 63 years old, are considered experts in evaluating furniture.
The third word was “armoire.” I caught the last half of a recent show and the piece of furniture one of the twins was inspecting and appraising was an armoire, one definition being: “a large wardrobe or movable cupboard, with doors and shelves.” They usually had vertical doors.
This much I knew, as Judy and I have in our home a cedar wardrobe — a kind of armoire — that once held off-season clothing. We use it as a storage place for rolls of Christmas wrapping paper, rolls of ribbons and bows and flattened boxes. Besides being an attractive piece of furniture, it also has a nice cedar smell to it.
The next thing that Leslie or Leigh said was that the word “armoire” originally meant a storage place for weapons. Our words “armor,” “armory” and the like all have to do with weaponry.
The ending of the word “armoire” suggests a French derivation. I suppose you could go to a museum and there see and think about a finely-crafted armoire that one was once part of the furnishings of the home of a French blacksmith who kept his finished swords therein.
Knowledge is where you find it and now and then you come across things you had not known that make you stop and think.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
