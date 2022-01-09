'Know your brand' will lead to job offers, success in achieving career goals

Understanding your brand also provides you with language to promote your worth via your résumé, which will serve as your “sales brochure.” You can communicate your contributions and achievements by creating impact statements that describe the actions you performed and the resulting impact toward company objectives. Here is a sample statement: “Used my software knowledge and experience to support the completion of a project three days ahead of schedule.”

Impact statements highlight outcomes that benefit the employer, underscoring how you can be an asset to the business. This knowledge of your brand and the value you bring to the table will enable you to customize your “sales brochure” by creating multiple resumes to address the specific needs and objectives of employers.

If you’re targeting a leadership role, you can design your résumé to focus on your leadership skills and contributions. If you’re targeting a machine operator position, you can create a résumé that highlights the technical skills you used and goals achieved. Creating customized résumés tailored for each position for which you are applying will serve you well in capturing the hiring manager’s attention and interest.

When you truly know your brand and have applied this self-knowledge to create a persuasive customized résumé, you have done the hard work. Now you have the language you need to answer such interview questions as, “Why should I hire you?” with the confidence and enthusiasm that will lead to offers of employment and, ultimately, success in achieving your career goals.

Malla Vue is the director of the Goodwill Workforce Development Centers in Statesville and Conover. Learn more at www.careersbygoodwill.org.