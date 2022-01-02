Know more, cut less: Iredell Health System now offering robotic-arm assisted joint replacement surgery

Do you have arthritis or other injuries to your knee or hip? You rely on the joints in your knees and hips every time you stand, sit or walk. So when disease or injury causes pain in these joints, it can feel debilitating and life-changing.

The good news? New, advanced robotic-arm technology can help you get back to doing the things you love.

Iredell Health System is the first hospital in Iredell County to offer Mako SmartRobotics™. This robotic-arm assisted technology transforms how total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacements are performed by helping surgeons know more and cut less.

Mako SmartRobotics is used in hip and knee joint replacement to allow precise placement of implants, optimal for each patient. It also helps protect soft tissues and ligaments in the patient’s joint.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase by 189% by 2030, yet studies show that 20% of patients are dissatisfied after traditional surgery. The Mako system enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy. It also helps patients have an easier experience after surgery.