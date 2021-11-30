Knocking the dust off: Iredell Museums back open and ready to showcase hands-on approach to local history

Like many other museums, the Iredell Museums spent much of 2020 and 2021 closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But since reopening in September, the downtown Statesville attraction is looking to knock the dust off and remind people it's still here.
"Because we were closed for a year and a half, a lot of people don't know we've reopened and a lot of people might not know we still exist," Emily Baker, programs and operation manager of Iredell Museums, said with a slight laugh. "We're trying to remember how to function as a museum."
The museum reopened Sept. 24 after closing in March 2020, and Baker said part of the challenge has been letting people know the museum itself is still open. While it had still held outdoor living history events over the past two years, she hopes people start coming back in and enjoy its hands-on approach to local history.
"We do it in a family-friendly, approachable way. We don't want to be a stuffy museum," Baker said.
The museum was founded in the 1950s, with the current location being moved into in the 2000s. There was at one point more than one museum, something the downtown location tries to keep under one roof.
"Now we try to integrate history, science and art all into one space through different exhibits, programs and events," Baker said.
Some of that history is what you would expect. An exhibit about Fort Dobbs sits in one corner, while arrowheads and pottery from Native American tribes are displayed near the entrance, as well as other peeks at the natural and cultural history of Iredell County.
However, one wouldn't expect a 3,000-year-old mummy to be found in downtown Statesville, yet "Margret," as she was named during a contest in the 1970s, is displayed at the museum as well. The story of how it got to be part of the collection in Statesville is its own history lesson.
Much like Margret, who spent time out of the public eye as restoration work was done to preserve the mummy and her cartonnage, Iredell Museums hopes to return to business as usual after its hiatus. Baker said the attraction hopes to have a number of events planned for 2022.
One of them is starting an oral history project focused on the area.
"That's something I've wanted to do for a while, I hadn't seen anyone do it on a grand scale," Baker said. "I just want to talk about people in the community about their experiences if they grew up here, talk to older people, and younger people, too. But the emphasis is on some of the traditions we're losing and some of the memories that might not be preserved if we don't start collecting now."
Winter at Gregory Creek Homestead
Away from the museums' downtown location will be its final Living History Day of the season. “Winter at Gregory Creek Homestead” will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead at 1335 Museum Road, Statesville.
This event is free and is suitable for all ages. A donation of $5 is suggested for ornament making. Historical interpreters will be there to interpret the late 18th-century backcountry of North Carolina.
The grounds of Gregory Creek Homestead and the walking trails around it are open every day during daylight hours. The cabins are only open for living history programs and special events. Living history programs occur April through October, plus a winter program in December. For a schedule of events, see the calendar at iredellmuseums.org.
For information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL