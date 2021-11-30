Knocking the dust off: Iredell Museums back open and ready to showcase hands-on approach to local history

Some of that history is what you would expect. An exhibit about Fort Dobbs sits in one corner, while arrowheads and pottery from Native American tribes are displayed near the entrance, as well as other peeks at the natural and cultural history of Iredell County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, one wouldn't expect a 3,000-year-old mummy to be found in downtown Statesville, yet "Margret," as she was named during a contest in the 1970s, is displayed at the museum as well. The story of how it got to be part of the collection in Statesville is its own history lesson.

Much like Margret, who spent time out of the public eye as restoration work was done to preserve the mummy and her cartonnage, Iredell Museums hopes to return to business as usual after its hiatus. Baker said the attraction hopes to have a number of events planned for 2022.

One of them is starting an oral history project focused on the area.

"That's something I've wanted to do for a while, I hadn't seen anyone do it on a grand scale," Baker said. "I just want to talk about people in the community about their experiences if they grew up here, talk to older people, and younger people, too. But the emphasis is on some of the traditions we're losing and some of the memories that might not be preserved if we don't start collecting now."