KNOCKING DOWN BARRIERS: COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers more than just shots

It didn’t take long for the line of vehicles at Highland Acres Church of Christ to dissipate as 120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed on Saturday in Statesville. The vaccine clinic was open to anyone, but part of the aim was to alleviate some of the fears of the Black community when it comes to the health care system as a whole.
“We’ve been trying to make it available to folks in this community, mainly the African American and Hispanic community because we have been told we were the ones that have been slow to come forward,” Mason McCullough said. McCullough is the founder of Healthy Generations and one of the clinic’s organizers. “We felt that if we could make it accessible in their own community, we would be able to have them exposed to it, and that was our motivation.”
Disparities in the health care Black Americans receive is a well-documented issue, and not one relegated to history, either. Strides have been made to close the gap in recent decades, but with North Carolina’s population being 21% Black and then only making up 16.5% of those vaccinated so far, it’s clear even during this pandemic that issues remain.
“A lot of people will look at history and what happened, and there’s a lack of trust. So we try to encourage folks that it is important that we do our part in getting the vaccine,” McCullough said. “I’m encouraging people that when you can get the vaccine, it’s to your advantage and your loved ones’ advantage getting it when it’s available to us.”
Iredell Health System said the partnership with churches and organizers within communities is an important step in building trust as they look to distribute the vaccine.
“The whole effort around this is community outreach by the hospital to partner with host churches like Highland Acres Church of Christ to reach out to their congregation and their community to recruit participants to get the vaccine,” Miles Atkins said. He is director of corporate affairs & government relations at Iredell Health System. “We want to knock down any barriers that would prevent people from getting the vaccine, whether it is a trust issue, a fear issue, or they don’t have the means to register online with the technology, we try to make it seamless and reach deep into the community to get the vaccine to communities that are underserved, including communities of color.”
That technological hurdle is there, especially with seniors, according to organizer Mary Jane Lytle. She played a pivotal role in reaching into the community to make sure people sign up and show up not just at this clinic, but in others as well, according to Atkins. For Lytle, she said it was just seeing a need and addressing it.
“There are some who are reluctant, but there are many people who don’t use computers and they don’t know how to go on and register. Even when I look at all that stuff, it’s confusing,” Lytle said. “So I just decided, I know people don’t know, so if they call me, I will do it for them. Just try to help to get people to do it,” Lytle said.
Most of those that signed up ahead of time were present when the clinic began at 9 a.m. but Lytle, McCullough, and others worked their phones to find people who needed theirs so that none of the 120 Pfizer vaccines went to waste.
Two of those were J.D. Williams and Ryan Crosby, who pulled up in Williams’ tractor-trailer.
“This is a very important deal that the church is doing, as far as the vaccine, it’s important we all do our part and get the vaccine, to help not only our immediate family, but the community and city as a whole. That’s one reason we decided to come through today,” Williams said.
Williams said he did have some concerns about the vaccine, but after seeing his parents get both doses with no major side effects, it eased his mind.
“We have to start by protecting ourselves to protect others,” Crosby said.
One shot at a time.
