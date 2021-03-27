KNOCKING DOWN BARRIERS: COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers more than just shots

It didn’t take long for the line of vehicles at Highland Acres Church of Christ to dissipate as 120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed on Saturday in Statesville. The vaccine clinic was open to anyone, but part of the aim was to alleviate some of the fears of the Black community when it comes to the health care system as a whole.

“We’ve been trying to make it available to folks in this community, mainly the African American and Hispanic community because we have been told we were the ones that have been slow to come forward,” Mason McCullough said. McCullough is the founder of Healthy Generations and one of the clinic’s organizers. “We felt that if we could make it accessible in their own community, we would be able to have them exposed to it, and that was our motivation.”

Disparities in the health care Black Americans receive is a well-documented issue, and not one relegated to history, either. Strides have been made to close the gap in recent decades, but with North Carolina’s population being 21% Black and then only making up 16.5% of those vaccinated so far, it’s clear even during this pandemic that issues remain.