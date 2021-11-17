 Skip to main content
Knights of Columbus to collect money for Lamb Foundation Sunday
Knights of Columbus to collect money for Lamb Foundation Sunday

  • Updated
The Knights of Columbus will be collecting cash donations Sunday at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Turnersburg Highway.

The donations will go to the Lamb Foundation, a charitable organization sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

The Lamb Foundation raises money to provide assistance for programs dealing with individuals with intellectual disabilities. The money collected in Iredell will support special education programs at Statesville High and West Iredell Middle schools as well as Special Olympics.

The members will be collecting between 7:30 a.m. and noon.

