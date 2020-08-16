Knights of Columbus makes donation to Pharos Parenting

The Knights of Columbus, Council 7152 made an impact in the lives of children in their community with a donation of $500 to Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN of Iredell).
Pharos Parenting is a child abuse prevention center that has been teaching parents how to build stronger families for more than 30 years. All of the programs are designed to promote positive parenting solutions and safety for children. Donations make it possible for parent aides to serve clients at no cost to them, providing support and coaching 24/7 until they are confident caregivers.
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7152 is out of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville.
Member James Kermes delivered the check Friday morning. "We are a small organization but we raise money all year to be able to give back," said Kermes. The Knights of Columbus have done a number of fundraisers throughout the year to raise money, such as a spaghetti supper and several fish fry dinners during the season of Lent.
"This valuable gift will help us provide safe and stable homes for children. Organizations like Knights of Columbus are such an asset to our community and to Pharos Parenting. We are very thankful for their support," said Tonya Fowler, interim executive director of Pharos Parenting.
The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order. According to their website www.kofc.org, membership is composed of practicing Catholic men that "share a desire to be better husbands, fathers, sons, neighbors and role models and to put charity and community first." For more information, contact St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 704- 872-2579.
