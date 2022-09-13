Knights of Columbus donates $1K to Pharos Parenting

The Knights of Columbus Council 7152 made a donation of $1,000 to Pharos Parenting to help support their efforts in child abuse prevention.

Pharos Parenting works with families to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs so that every child may experience a safe and stable home with the opportunity for a bright future.

"Donations from generous donors like the Knights of Columbus make it possible to provide the majority of our services at no cost to the family. Their ongoing support allows us to help more people and make more of an impact in the lives of children in this community," said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting.

The Knights of Columbus, Council 7152 are out of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville. Member James Kermes delivered the check last Thursday morning.

"We choose to support Pharos because we know the prevention and education about child abuse is important," said Kermes. The Knights of Columbus consists of men 18 years and older of the Catholic faith, and their core principles include unity, charity, fraternity and patriotism. They hold fundraisers throughout the year, including spaghetti dinners, fish fry dinners during the season of Lent, and more. Funds raised help support organizations like Pharos Parenting, Special Olympics, Yokefellow and others.

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order. For more information, call St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 704-872-2579.

For more information about Pharos Parenting, go to www.PharosParenting.org or call 704-878-2227.