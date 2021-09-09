Knights of Columbus donates $1,000 to Gigi's Playhouse

Ralph AltaVilla, left, a Knights of Columbus trustee, presents a donation to Joe Tarulli, a director at Gigi’s Playhouse. Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 of Statesville raised $1,000 through its yearly state raffle ticket sale to donate to the nonprofit agency. Gigi’s is a Down syndrome achievement center that offers programs for infants through adult career training. For information visit gigisplayhouse.org.