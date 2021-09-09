 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus donates $1,000 to Gigi's Playhouse
0 Comments
alert top story

Knights of Columbus donates $1,000 to Gigi's Playhouse

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image002.jpg

Ralph AltaVilla, left, a Knights of Columbus trustee, presents a donation to Joe Tarulli, a director at Gigi’s Playhouse. Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 of Statesville raised $1,000 through its yearly state raffle ticket sale to donate to the nonprofit agency. Gigi’s is a Down syndrome achievement center that offers programs for infants through adult career training. For information visit gigisplayhouse.org.

 Photo used with permission

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph AltaVilla, left, a Knights of Columbus trustee, presents a donation to Joe Tarulli, a director at Gigi’s Playhouse. Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 of Statesville raised $1,000 through its yearly state raffle ticket sale to donate to the nonprofit agency. Gigi’s is a Down syndrome achievement center that offers programs for infants through adult career training. For information visit gigisplayhouse.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert