Knights of Columbus donates $1,000 to Gigi's Playhouse

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Ralph AltaVilla, left, a Knights of Columbus trustee, presents a donation to Joe Tarulli, a director at Gigi’s Playhouse. Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 of Statesville raised $1,000 through its yearly state raffle ticket sale to donate to the nonprofit agency. Gigi’s is a Down syndrome achievement center that offers programs for infants through adult career training. For information visit gigisplayhouse.org.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.