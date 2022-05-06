Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters donate $1,500 to GiGis' Playhouse

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 and Catholic Daughters of Statesville hold yearly fundraisers. The profits from these fundraisers have been designated to be donated to GiGi’s Playhouse, Down Syndrome Achievement Center. On April 28, the Knights, along with the Catholic Daughters, presented a check for $1,500 to the playhouse.

GiGi's Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Charlotte. This center offers free educational and therapeutic programs for all ages, from infancy to adult career skills. GiGi's is 99% volunteer run and wholly dependent upon donations. To get involved, visit gigisplayhouse.org/charlotte.

At GiGi’s Playhouse families are never alone. From a prenatal diagnosis to career skills, we make a lifetime commitment to remain by their side. Families are empowered with all the tools their child needs to succeed. We change lives through consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community.