Knapp, Fifth Street Ministries face old and new challenges

Michele Knapp has worked at Fifth Street Ministries for 20 years, so she’s no stranger to the challenges the nonprofit faces. However, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the needs of its clients. With the growth in the area, housing was an issue before the pandemic, but the costs of housing, as well as people’s ability to afford it has only gotten worse, Knapp said. Despite receiving state and federal COVID-related funding, it’s not as simple as simply putting the money to use.

“Housing right now, affordable housing, is almost nonexistent in Iredell County. We have this money that’s been given to us, to be put into housing, but don’t have options,” Knapp said. “We need to get creative.”

Knapp is now the executive director of Diakonos, Inc., but most people know the organization through one of its more visible offerings: Fifth Street Ministries, which provides shelter, food, clothing and advocacy, as well as helping serve the homeless and working poor of Statesville. Formerly the organization’s finance officer, Knapp has been with Fifth Street for 22 years. She said she’s learned plenty working behind the scenes, but now the spotlight is on her as she is the face of the nonprofit’s leadership.