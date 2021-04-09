Knapp, Fifth Street Ministries face old and new challenges

Michele Knapp has worked at Fifth Street Ministries for 20 years, so she’s no stranger to the challenges the nonprofit faces. However, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the needs of its clients. With the growth in the area, housing was an issue before the pandemic, but the costs of housing, as well as people’s ability to afford it has only gotten worse, Knapp said. Despite receiving state and federal COVID-related funding, it’s not as simple as simply putting the money to use.
“Housing right now, affordable housing, is almost nonexistent in Iredell County. We have this money that’s been given to us, to be put into housing, but don’t have options,” Knapp said. “We need to get creative.”
Knapp is now the executive director of Diakonos, Inc., but most people know the organization through one of its more visible offerings: Fifth Street Ministries, which provides shelter, food, clothing and advocacy, as well as helping serve the homeless and working poor of Statesville. Formerly the organization’s finance officer, Knapp has been with Fifth Street for 22 years. She said she’s learned plenty working behind the scenes, but now the spotlight is on her as she is the face of the nonprofit’s leadership.
“I’ve seen maybe things we can tighten up on, expand in other places, and make the funding work for us because I have a financial mind. That’s what I’ve worked with,” Knapp said. “I’m just thinking of ways of making a way for our current funding, and future funding, work better for us.”
The new director said she is mostly picking up where her predecessor, Patti West, left off. West recently retired from Fifth Street Ministries.
“It’s worked for 31 years, so I don’t think we’ll be making any major changes,” Knapp said.
Knapp said one of her early goals is to build more community partnerships so that Fifth Street is leveraging not only its own weight but other organizations and their specialties.
“How they can help us, how we can help them, to serve more people,” Knapp said.
That comes back to getting their clients into housing. Knapp said they’re working with landlords to find ones open to renting to those who don’t have the credit those landlords would normally look for. Much like their clients, each case is unique and it goes beyond finding amenable landlords. Making sure a home or apartment is up to code is just one step in the process of getting a person or family placed into a home. She said that along with the cost of rent steadily increasing means what could work for someone now might not work in a few years after the subsidies Fifth Street works with are gone.
But all the knowledge of policies, the law, and best practices mean little if they don’t keep the focus on the people they’re helping and the struggles they’re dealing with, Knapp said.
“People come to us in crisis. We may not see the real person because they’re acting a different way due to stress and they’re worried about how they’re going to survive. That’s a tough situation to be in,” Knapp said. “People come to us in different situations. We come to them as they are.”
That empathy was apparent in many of the different aspects of Fifth Street’s work, including having to take extra steps during the pandemic for everyone’s safety. That means quarantine when clients arrive, but like any other organization, Knapp and Fifth Street are adapting to the challenges in front of them, hoping everyone can give grace and space in the communal living spaces.
The empathy won’t be a change for Knapp, but she will put her stamp on Fifth Street as the organization moves forward. For now, however, Knapp said managing the challenges in front of her now is her focus. Another challenge for Fifth Street has been despite COVID-related funds, their budget is tighter as the economic downturn led to fewer donations for Fifth Street and other nonprofits.
She said Fifth Street normally would have a number of volunteers, but COVID has meant relying on their current staff taking on more work and hiring more staff in some cases. She said they soon hope to bring volunteers back as restrictions in regard to the pandemic are lifted. She said if anyone is interested in volunteering, email contact@fifthstreetministries.com.
