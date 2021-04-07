Kiwanis presented program on DRMC and give update on county fair

From staff reports
The Kiwanis Club of Statesville is planning for the Iredell County Agricultural Fair in late summer. Fair Chairman Jim Head gave an update on plans for the fair at the club meeting Tuesday at the Statesville Civic Center.
In addition to the update on the fair, Taylor Gallyon, marketing coordinator at Davis Regional Medical Center, presented the program on offerings at the hospital.
