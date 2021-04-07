 Skip to main content
Kiwanis presented program on DRMC and give update on county fair
kiwanis.JPG

The Kiwanis Club met Tuesday and heard an update on the fair and a program on offerings of Davis Regional Medical Center. From left are Jim Head, fair chairman, Harvey Pons, secretary, Taylor Gallyon, DRMC marketing coordinator, and her father, Chuck Gallyon, president of the Kiwanis Club.

 Donna Swicegood, Record & Landmark

The Kiwanis Club of Statesville is planning for the Iredell County Agricultural Fair in late summer. Fair Chairman Jim Head gave an update on plans for the fair at the club meeting Tuesday at the Statesville Civic Center.

In addition to the update on the fair, Taylor Gallyon, marketing coordinator at Davis Regional Medical Center, presented the program on offerings at the hospital.

