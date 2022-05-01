Kitten Shower at Iredell Animal Control showcases animals, mission

The Iredell County Animal Services adoption center held a Kitten Shower and Open House on Saturday afternoon, with visitors learning about the shelter and its mission.

The events started during open adoption hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and continued with tours once those ended. There were stands with slushees, popcorn and flyers filled with information about the shelter and volunteer activities.

Life-size characters — a fox and a dragon — posed with kids for photos. In the tours, visitors could go into the cat room, visit with the dogs available for adoption and see the six-stall barn and the grounds in general. They also could go into the kitten room, where Nicole Heckemeyer used containers of coins to show the weight gain in a group of kittens. Children sat enthralled as she talked about the 4-week-old kittens she is fostering for the organization that will soon be available for adoption.

Heckemeyer said she became interested in the program when a friend was fostering a cat that she now has. As she watched and learned, she wanted to get more involved. This is her first time fostering, and she said she was excited to have the opportunity. She said that over the course of the year she might get two to three litters of kittens, and that everything she needs for them is assisted by donations to the shelter.

Iredell County Animal Services provides shelter to between 3,500 to 4,000 cats and dogs annually, according to information provided on the tour. All staff and volunteers go through training through the Fear Free Shelter program with the goal of improving animals’ experiences “through education about the emotional needs of dogs and cats.”

The shelter holds strays for 72 hours to give owners an opportunity to reclaim them. If they are unclaimed at that point, they undergo the needed vetting procedures and are prepared for adoption. The shelter also offers rabies vaccinations in the lobby during adoption hours for $10 annually. The site hosts monthly rabies clinics on the second Tuesday of each month for $5 cash, at which it offers one- and three-year vaccinations.

The shelter separates the cats into their own adoption room, which allows them to move around outside of their cage with a sense of comfort with their surroundings. Recently, the staff underwent training on facilitating groups for dogs at the shelter.

The Iredell County Animal Services adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information on available pets, visit iredellcountync.gov/152/adoptions.