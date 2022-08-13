 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kirkman, Nitzu talk to detention officer trainees

  • 0
image001.jpg

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman speaks to a detention officer class at Mitchell Community College on Friday. Kirkman and Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu participated in the training of the detention officers by speaking about report writing, testifying in court and discovery.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert