Kirkman, Nitzu talk to detention officer trainees
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teacher, who was arrested earlier this month on statutory rape and other charges, was served with two more warrants.
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see …
Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Boa…
The best ever: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In raises $17k, brings in canned food for Matthew 25 Ministries
First it was brutally hot and then, late in the day, came a thunderstorm that ended the day early, but the Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In …
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
Volleyball has always been a sport for both men and women, but in many American high schools, there is only a girls’ team, making it seem like…
Twenty-five years ago:
Statesville Police Department honored three officers during a promotional ceremony held by Chief David Onley recently at Statesville City Hall.
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist…
Jadyn Dixon, a student at South Iredell High School, completed the intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at D…