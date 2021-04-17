Kirkman, DA's office to commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and the District Attorney’s Office for District 32 (Iredell and Alexander counties) will be commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24 by raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and by introducing the community to the resources and services available for them.
Crime victims are not just strangers; they are family members, friends and neighbors. It is important to recognize the trauma and the challenges that they face and to celebrate their resilience and their successes. And it is important to continue to provide resources and support so that victims of crime can meet those challenges and overcome them.
In recognition of this special week, Kirkman will introduce a proclamation signed by community leaders pledging to continue to fight for victims’ rights.
The district attorney’s office has also partnered with the Rotary Club of Statesville/Fourth Creek in Iredell County and the Taylorsville Rotary Club in Alexander County to present the Service Above Self Award to an outstanding victim service provider in each community.
In addition, the district attorney’s office will set up tables at the Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville Town Hall, the Alexander County Courthouse, the Iredell Memorial Hospital Women’s Health Center in Statesville and the Iredell County Department of Social Services. These tables will have information about resources available for victims of crime.
To start off the week, the district attorney’s office will put lights in front of the Iredell County Hall of Justice Annex (where the district attorney’s office is located) to honor victims of crime. Kirkman will also spotlight on Facebook those members of her staff who work with and for victims every day.
The theme for this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” This celebrates the contributions that everyone can make toward building trust in the community and supporting the healing journeys of crime victims. This year, the week recognizes not only the victims of crime, but also the members of the community who help and support them.
“In both Iredell and Alexander counties, we are lucky to have countless community members who provide services to victims of crime,” said Kirkman. “We are lucky to have community members who are dedicated to ‘supporting victims, building trust and engaging communities.’
“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to fight for justice for victims of crime,” Kirkman said.