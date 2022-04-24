Kirkin’ service returns to Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church

After a two-year hiatus, the Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church, 1547 Mocksville Highway (Highway 64 East), will again celebrate a special worship service, the “Kirkin’ of the Tartans,” on Sunday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Fifth Creek Church had held this special service regularly for more than 20 years.

Although the worship service revolves around the heritage of the Scots and Scots-Irish Presbyterians who settled in the Carolina piedmont in the 1740s, and so is a sort of “Heritage Sunday,” people of all races and creeds are invited for this special occasion and will be welcomed. Holy Communion (The Lord’s Supper) will also be celebrated during the service.

The concept of the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was developed by the Rev. Peter Marshall (1902-1949) during World War II to strengthen the bonds of kinship between the British and American peoples. Rev. Marshall was pastor of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., and was the Chaplain of the United States Senate from 1947 until his death in 1949.

The Kirkin’ of the Tartans refers to the bringing into the church (the kirk) the colorful tartan plaid flags of the various families of the congregation to be blessed. Many of the congregation are of Scottish or Scots-Irish descent.

In addition, two special tartans will be carried into the sanctuary, the Tartan of the United States and the Tartan of the Carolinas, so that all of those present during the worship service can point with pride to one or both of the flags and say, truthfully, “That’s my tartan.”

A number of the members of Fifth Creek Church’s congregation will wear Scottish clothing to the service. Adding to the festive air of the day will be the playing of bagpipes on the church lawn (“the green”) before the worship service and in the sanctuary during part of the service.

Following the service in the sanctuary, a Scottish-influenced meal will be served to all in the fellowship hall. Besides Scottish fare, traditional Southern dishes will be much in evidence. The tables typically groan under the load of food they support. Guests may bring a dish to add to the feast, but there always is plenty of eatables.

The Rev. Bill Bates is pastor of Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church, which was founded in 1846.

Worship starts at 11 a.m. and a meal in the fellowship hall will be served following worship. “Pipin’ on the Green” will commence around 10 a.m., so plan to arrive in time to hear the skirling of the pipes, guaranteed to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, Laddie.

Highland dress or the wearing of some plaid is encouraged, but not mandatory.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”