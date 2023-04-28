The annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans Heritage Celebration resumes on May 7 at Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church, 1547 Mocksville Highway, Statesville. The church is on the left on U.S. 64 East in the Cool Spring community. Look for the flag of Scotland just beyond the large water tower.

“Kirkin’ of the Tartans” means the bringing into the kirk (church) the plaid tartans of the various families of the congregation to be blessed. All Christians are welcome to join us. Holy Communion (The Lord’s Supper) will be celebrated during the service. Piping on the Green (by a bagpiper) will commence at 10:30 a.m. The morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. and a lunch of traditional Scottish fare will be served in the fellowship hall following the worship service.