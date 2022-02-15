Kindermusik children celebrate Valentine's Day with clients at Iredell Adult Day Services

Parents and children enrolled in Kindermusik with Gina visited the clients of Iredell Adult Day Services (formerly known as ElderCenter) Monday. “Kindermusik with Grandfriends” provides intergenerational experiences using the Kindermusik curriculum. Local Kindermusik educator Gina Terry holds the classes at Iredell Adult Day Services bi-monthly as an added value to her families, and as an opportunity to build relationships within the community.
This week Kindermusik families enjoyed love-themed activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day which they shared with their “grandfriends” at the center. The program encouraged Iredell Adult Day clients to participate in singing, dancing, and playing the famous Kindermusik egg shakers. Special songs like “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” delighted the seniors as they sang along. The children, ages 1-3 years, and their parents shared a series of songs, dances and a bubble machine celebration, which brought smiles to all who attended.
“We are delighted to be able to find a safe and enjoyable way to participate with our Grandfriends — we have missed them very much during the pandemic,” Terry said. “Fellowship, laughter and sharing music together is good for the soul. Smiles like today show through masks!”
After the program, a Valentine exchange with cookies and juice was organized by Ainsley Beukes and Molly Sudman. Beukes is also coordinating a supply drive for the center as part of the “service as action” requirement of Oakwood IB Middle School.
Tammie Money, director of Iredell Adult Day Services said, “Our clients and staff look forward to visits from Kindermusik with Gina. Our members just love seeing the babies and toddlers who come to sing and dance for us. Just seeing their smiles is reason enough to continue this program with Gina Terry. We are very thankful for their delightful visits.”
Kindermusik is not only a powerful learning tool for children, it can also positively impact the mental and physical wellbeing of the elderly. Studies have shown that introducing younger children to the elderly has shown to increase the amount of smiling and conversation among older adults.
Kindermusik International3, the world’s leading provider of music-based education for children from birth through age seven, is based out of Greensboro. Since 1978, Kindermusik has helped millions of children across the globe build a foundation of learning. Gina Terry has been an Accredited Kindermusik Educator since 2004 and recognized by Kindermusik International on numerous occasions for Maestro in Education, Top Program and Outreach.
Iredell Adult Day Services/ElderCenter is Iredell’s only Community Adult Care for more than 30 years, cares for individuals who can no longer stay at home alone or who seek social interaction and activities during the day. This facility is a community nonprofit born from a ministry to care for Iredell’s older and infirm individuals. To keep their daily rate at a low $45/day, they rely on donations, volunteers and outreach support. Daily costs are closer to $65/day and the national average for adult care is at $75/day.
“We are reaching out to all churches, hospitals and the public to share what we do here. Our services not only serve our elderly clients but help their families so that they may continue to work and be productive outside the home, since they now have 7:30 am to 5 pm available,” explained Money. “Most individuals do not recognize the mental, emotional and physical challenge it takes to provide 24-hour care for an elderly person with memory impairment or physical disability. For example, one family member providing care for her daughter is 80+ years old. It is extremely taxing on her physically to do it all. Families with young children are at a greater risk of spending more time struggling with a parent with dementia while the young child does not understand why their mom can’t take them to an event or spend more time with them.”
ElderCenter will be offering a free two-day trial for potential clients who qualify, financial assistance may be available. To contact them call 704-873-0720 or visit their web site at ElderCenterAdultCare.org.