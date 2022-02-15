Kindermusik children celebrate Valentine's Day with clients at Iredell Adult Day Services

“We are reaching out to all churches, hospitals and the public to share what we do here. Our services not only serve our elderly clients but help their families so that they may continue to work and be productive outside the home, since they now have 7:30 am to 5 pm available,” explained Money. “Most individuals do not recognize the mental, emotional and physical challenge it takes to provide 24-hour care for an elderly person with memory impairment or physical disability. For example, one family member providing care for her daughter is 80+ years old. It is extremely taxing on her physically to do it all. Families with young children are at a greater risk of spending more time struggling with a parent with dementia while the young child does not understand why their mom can’t take them to an event or spend more time with them.”