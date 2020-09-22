 Skip to main content
Kimball honored for 26 years of service to Nicholson Funeral Home
Bill Brater, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, presented Richard Kimball with a plaque thanking him for his 26 years of service to Nicholson upon his retirement.

Richard Kimball recently retired after 26 years of service at Nicholson Funeral Home.

He received a plaque by Bill Brater, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, thanking him for his 26 years of service to Nicholson upon his retirement.

"Richard has been a blessing to us and to the families he has helped serve through the years. We are grateful for his outstanding service to the families of Iredell County and wish him well in his retirement," Brater said.

