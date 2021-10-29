Kick or Treat: Kickball, trunk or treat at Kimbrough Park on Saturday

Candy and kickball are on the schedule Saturday at Kimbrough Park as A Clean Heart of Statesville hosts a kickball tournament, trunk or treat and other fun activities for the family.

Along with kickball and treats, a bouncy house, cornhole, face painting, basketball, and plenty of food are part of the event Saturday, which runs from 2-8 p.m.

“Just wanted the kids and adults to have fun and have an exciting activity to do,” Geron White, one of the event’s organizers, said. Clean Street Productions teamed up with other volunteers to put together the event.

The team size for the kickball tournament is 10 people.

