Ken Poindexter resigns from Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education

Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing that he was stepping down.
"For nearly three years I have served the citizens of Iredell County that elected me to the Board of Education. Because of my recently diagnosed illness and inability to adequately perform my duties, it is with much sadness that I announce my resignation from the Board. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and know that the Superintendent and BOE will continue to do what’s best for our students and faculty," Poindexter said in the post on Facebook.
He was sworn into the position in December 2018 for a four-year term that would have ended in 2022.
"I'll sorely miss being a part of the entire process, having input, representing the citizens that elected me to the Board of Education," Poindexter said. "I'm going to hate not being there being able to represent the citizens that elected me to the position."
Poindexter said he has been fighting cancer since May of this year and with the treatments and his duties to the board and elsewhere, he felt it was best to step down. He said he felt the board bringing on Superintendent Dr. Jeff James was one of the best accomplishments of his term. He said he'll miss serving with the board members as well as James, but believes they have the school system going in the direction it should go.
"Bringing a phenomenal superintendent to the school system, who I feel is putting the school system in a very positive direction and made many positive changes since he's been here," Poindexter said. "We've done a good job of making sure the county is fiscally responsible with the budget, hiring a new superintendent, and making sure the values of northern Iredell County have been kept intact."
In a news release from I-SS, Poindexter echoed many of the same words.
"I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished since I was elected. We hired a great Superintendent, who is doing a great job for the system. We have tried to be fiscally responsible with taxpayers' money, done a great job of responding to the education dilemma in the midst of a pandemic, and have stood for the values of the citizens of Iredell County," Poindexter said in the statement. "I will miss the staff and students of ISS as well as the others that I served with during my tenure on the Board. I am grateful to have been able to serve the citizens of Iredell County for the past three years."
Poindexter represented District 1, which includes Union Grove Elementary, North Iredell Middle, North Iredell High, Harmony Elementary, East Iredell Middle and Central Elementary. His work outside of I-SS includes real estate and online marketing. He earned a bachelor of science degree in management-information systems from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
James expressed admiration for the departing Poindexter.
“Ken is a passionate board member that constantly pushed us to go outside the box. His friendship and support will certainly be missed by the staff and myself,” James said.
Chairman Martin Page also thanked Poindexter for his service as well in the release.
"The board is truly going to miss Ken Poindexter’s presence," Page said. "He has contributed much to our work and is a true supporter of our children. I cannot thank him enough for his service to our school system and Iredell County."
I-SS will begin the search for Poindexter's replacement, who will be nominated by the Iredell Republican party if done within 30 days in accordance with the state statute.
The statute allows the county executive committee of the political party of the departing board member to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
