Ken Poindexter resigns from Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education

Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing that he was stepping down.

"For nearly three years I have served the citizens of Iredell County that elected me to the Board of Education. Because of my recently diagnosed illness and inability to adequately perform my duties, it is with much sadness that I announce my resignation from the Board. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and know that the Superintendent and BOE will continue to do what’s best for our students and faculty," Poindexter said in the post on Facebook.

He was sworn into the position in December 2018 for a four-year term that would have ended in 2022.

"I'll sorely miss being a part of the entire process, having input, representing the citizens that elected me to the Board of Education," Poindexter said. "I'm going to hate not being there being able to represent the citizens that elected me to the position."