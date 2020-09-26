 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KEN JOHNSON'S 1956 CHEVY BEL AIR 4-DOOR POST
0 comments
featured

KEN JOHNSON'S 1956 CHEVY BEL AIR 4-DOOR POST

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it two years ago from a good friend in Salisbury. He drove it for 10 years.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Restoration started but not finished. It has a 350 engine, 350 transmission, air condition and power steering.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Bob drove the car everywhere, even Ohio and Pennsylvania. Driving to work one day the hood flew up so he sold it to me. My granddaughters (Lillie and Sayde Shew) like pulling and pushing it around.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It did belong to a good friend.

Bio Box

Name: Ken Johnson

Location: Union Grove

Car year/make/model: 1956 Chevy Bel Air 4 door Post

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert