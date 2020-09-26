KEN JOHNSON'S 1956 CHEVY BEL AIR 4-DOOR POST

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it two years ago from a good friend in Salisbury. He drove it for 10 years.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Restoration started but not finished. It has a 350 engine, 350 transmission, air condition and power steering.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Bob drove the car everywhere, even Ohio and Pennsylvania. Driving to work one day the hood flew up so he sold it to me. My granddaughters (Lillie and Sayde Shew) like pulling and pushing it around.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It did belong to a good friend.