Ken Davis honored with Paul Harris Plus 2 Fellow

Davis was born in Statesville. He grew up in Wilkes County and graduated from high school there. He went on to attend and graduate from Appalachian State University. In his early years, he worked three jobs at Belmont Abbey, including a stint as the school's assistant athletic director. He later joined a financial planning group, where he recalls once receiving a check for 32 cents, which he still has today. At present, he has worked in financial planning for 35 years and is married with two grown children.

Martin graduated from Statesville High School. He served as an engineer in Marine Corps. He was the first in his immediate family to go to college and go into military. He started his career in education with the Iredell-Statesville School System in 2012. Along the way he furthered his education and became a behavioral specialist. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology, a master's degree in school administration, and is working on his doctorate. He leads “A Few Good Men” group at Statesville High, which ended the school year with 57 young men. As group leader, he holds them accountable for their grades and attire. They do community service work. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they did college tours.