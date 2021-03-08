Keeping moms and babies safe during the pandemic

The delivery of babies has been a happy event for the labor and delivery team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center over the past year. Hundreds of infants have taken their first breath at the hospital and been a welcome sight amid the global pandemic.
While the virus has changed many things in the world — the hospital’s childbirth center and nursery are a pleasant constant, located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of nurses and obstetricians work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and post-partum care.
“Caring for moms and newborns is our privilege, and we strive to always provide them with the very best experience when they need us most,” said Julie Mauney, director of women’s services. “Our Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is designed with safety in mind and staffed with experienced labor and delivery nurses.”
Prenatal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their obstetrician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to the pediatrician are important to help them thrive.
The hospital and physician clinics keep the safety of their patients as the top priority. Many actions have been taken to enhance infection prevention and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic.
When an expectant mom arrives at the hospital, she goes to the hospital’s main entrance where staff will check her temperature and complete a screening questionnaire. Moms can have one support person stay with them in their room throughout their stay. The individual must screen negative for COVID-19 and wear a mask at all times.
“Moms can feel more comfortable knowing we take all appropriate precautions for their safety,” said Mauney. “Each one of the hundreds of moms who deliver here receive the individualized care they need and deserve at this most special time in their lives.”
Labor and delivery proceed as they always have and most adjacent procedures remain available. Tubal ligation after delivery is an option if a mother is negative for COVID-19 and circumcisions can also be performed. Breastfeeding is encouraged, even for moms who test positive for COVID-19 and can protect their infant by wearing a mask.
The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is Perinatal Care Certified by The Joint Commission and is a Designated Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care. Additionally, the hospital is recognized by the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery (AIMIS) as a Gynecological Surgery Center of Excellence.
For information on The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit LNRMC.com. If you need help finding an obstetrician, pediatrician, family medicine specialist or any other physician, visit the “Find a Doctor” link at LNRMC.com or call 888-99-LNRMC(56762) for a physician referral.