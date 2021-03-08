Keeping moms and babies safe during the pandemic

When an expectant mom arrives at the hospital, she goes to the hospital’s main entrance where staff will check her temperature and complete a screening questionnaire. Moms can have one support person stay with them in their room throughout their stay. The individual must screen negative for COVID-19 and wear a mask at all times.

“Moms can feel more comfortable knowing we take all appropriate precautions for their safety,” said Mauney. “Each one of the hundreds of moms who deliver here receive the individualized care they need and deserve at this most special time in their lives.”

Labor and delivery proceed as they always have and most adjacent procedures remain available. Tubal ligation after delivery is an option if a mother is negative for COVID-19 and circumcisions can also be performed. Breastfeeding is encouraged, even for moms who test positive for COVID-19 and can protect their infant by wearing a mask.

The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is Perinatal Care Certified by The Joint Commission and is a Designated Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care. Additionally, the hospital is recognized by the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery (AIMIS) as a Gynecological Surgery Center of Excellence.

For information on The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit LNRMC.com. If you need help finding an obstetrician, pediatrician, family medicine specialist or any other physician, visit the “Find a Doctor” link at LNRMC.com or call 888-99-LNRMC(56762) for a physician referral.