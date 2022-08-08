Keeping children active and thinking: Speak Life and Live summer camps offer learning experiences

Speak Life and Live has continued its annual summer camps to help keep kids active and thinking throughout the summer. This summer’s enrichment program focused on baseball night, art day, chess and reading camps.

Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, the co-directors for Speak Life and Live, said making sure children are learning and investing their energy in healthy interactive ways year-round will benefit them and society in the long run.

Baseball night kicked off the summer with a Charlottes Knights game sponsored by Bailey Services. It was a night to remember, many of the children had never been to a game and got to experience it in a royal manner as they practiced learned social emotional skills. Morrison and Estrada said they were delighted to be stopped by several event employees and other baseball fans that shared how well mannered and enjoyable the campers were during the game.

Art day: This was a day of individuality and creativity guided by Ashley Stovall, an art instructor and college senior Aaron McNeill. The goal was to expose, empower and provide adequate tools and encouragement for students to be inspired by the arts and learn about diverse cultures. In addition, opportunities were provided for students to explore/experience history and teach emotional regulation through the expression of art. The Iredell Arts Council sponsored art day.

Reading camp: Kids lose so much learning during the summer and haven’t recovered from the learning effects that occurred during COVID. However, giving them this little jump-start for the week and drilling down on fun technics and fun study habits helps make sure that they boost and maintain their reading levels. It also decreases learning loss when school starts in the fall.

Chess camp: Kids as young as 6 years old learn to move chess pieces, set up their boards, and play chess with other students. The co-directors said they saw the children’s confidence in the game, and themselves increase. It’s cool to see children and parents absorbing knowledge and life skills. Students have improved their critical thinking, conflict resolution, and socialization skills. The Foundation of the Carolinas and Statesville Parks and Recreation sponsored the chess camp.

Speak Life and Live directors thanked Chick-fil-A, Statesville Recreation and Parks, the tutors and supportive parents for the partnership. Speak Life and Live strives to to create safe and fun spaces where kids can grow and develop their social and emotional skills.