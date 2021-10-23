Keep your lungs healthy: Respiratory therapists are there to help

Breathing is a natural part of our everyday life. We do it habitually, without even thinking about it. Breathe in, breathe out — seems easy, right? Unfortunately, though, this simple act can be very difficult for some. Imagine how it would feel to be deprived of something you do every second of every day, something most of us take for granted.

For those with respiratory conditions, this is a familiar feeling. Breathing, a task that seems effortless for others, can, at times, feel grueling and fatiguing.

Fortunately, respiratory therapists are there to help.

The final week of October marks the start of Respiratory Care Week. Many of us have heard about the incredible frontline work of respiratory therapists during the pandemic. However, few people actually know what these medical professionals do on a daily basis.

Respiratory therapists care for people of all ages who have trouble breathing from respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, asthma, pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, and COVID.

For Iredell Health System’s Assistant Director of Respiratory Care Jeannie Deal, the work of respiratory professionals and the importance of lung health hits close to home.