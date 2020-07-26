KEEP ON TRUCKIN': Matthew 25 ministries to benefit from two upcoming events

In past years, by mid-summer, a 5K and an auction would have helped Matthew 25 Ministries fill its coffers, and in turn, its food pantry.
This year, however, those two big fundraisers were canceled.
The need for the Harmony-based nonprofit has not deceased. In fact it’s gone up, said manager of operations Mandi Howell.
“We’re averaging about 600 people a month,” she said. In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew 25 did not see that much of an increase, Howell said, but as the restrictions continued, the numbers started growing. “We saw an increase of 200 people per month from May to June and June to July.”
That’s why Howell is pleased to hear that two fundraisers for the organization are planned in the next two weekends.
One of those, like Matthew 25, is changing its format to meet the restrictions of the coronavirus and still bring in money and food for the ministry.
Corvettes of Statesville, enthusiasts of the iconic Chevrolet sports car, will host a Cruise In Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Signal Hill Mall. This is not the first fundraiser the group has held for Matthew 25 but in the past the event packed one side of the parking lot with Corvettes of every vintage and brought in crowds of 2,000 to 3,000 people.
The Cruise-In is sponsored by Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet and Plastic Cars Ltd. in addition to Corvettes of Statesville.
That is not possible this year, so organizers instead opted for a drive-thru fundraiser. Although hosted by the Corvettes of Statesville, all types of vehicles are welcome to stay while observing social distancing or drive through and drop off donations to Matthew 25.
Then next Friday, Aug. 7, a collaboration of churches in northern Iredell County are hosting a North Iredell Movie Night at Fiddlers Grove in Union Grove. “Remember the Titans” will be shown around 9 p.m. but activities start at 6:30 p.m. when food trucks will be set up.
Admission is canned food donations to Matthew 25. Folks are encouraged to bring chairs and social distancing should be practiced.
Howell said non-perishable foods and money are what the ministry needs the most. Monetary donations, in particular, make a big difference, she said.
“Right now, we are purchasing the food,” she said. So monetary donations will mean the ministry has more purchasing power, and in turn, can help more people. “This will give us the opportunity to help people with their electric bills,” Howell said.
Other items the ministry needs that are in short supply include diapers, both for babies and adults and wipes. Feminine hygiene products are also something the ministry could use, Howell said.
Matthew 25 Ministries began in a small building on the square in Harmony, and provided food and clothing to those in need in northern Iredell County. A couple of years ago, as the need for more room increased, the organization moved to its own building next to the Harmony Galaxy.
Fundraisers and donations are factors that give the ministry the resources to address a growing need. But the coronavirus restrictions caused the ministry to change the way it operated. Those helping screen people and get together the supplies those clients needed were reduced to a bare minimum and the ministry had to stop accepting clothing donations, Howell said.
Operating hours were scaled back and now distributions are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
At the same time, job losses due to the pandemic meant the need increased.
That’s why fundraisers, whether it be a church ham breakfast or a movie night, are vital, Howell said.
She said she and others involved in Matthew 25 rely on their faith that the needs will be met, and thanks to local churches and Corvettes of Statesville, that continues to happen.
No matter what, Howell said, the ministry will continue its mission of helping those in need. “We’ll keep on truckin’,” she said.
